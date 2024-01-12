Rock Hill woman identified in deadly Thursday crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 has learned the identity of a woman who troopers say died in a crash Thursday morning.

The York County Coroner says 53 year old Stephanie McMullen of Rock Hill died after she was traveling South in her Kia Optima on Lesslie Highway when a GMC truck, traveling North stuck her in the driver’s side.

The driver of the truck then went off the roadway and overturned. according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that driver was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

Highway Patrol and the York County Coroners Office are investigating.