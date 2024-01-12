Indian Land Chipotle alleged brawlers turn themselves in and post bond

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two suspects wanted in a fight over chicken at Chipotle in Lancaster have been arrested.

Officers say 36-year-old Jamel Williams turned himself in early this week for assault and Battery in the first degree. Officials say he has already posted bond along with and 34-year-old Kayla Plye who turned herself in Thursday.

This all comes after an incident on December 10th at the Indian Land Chipotle located on Charlotte Highway, where police say Williams and Plye attacked an employee.