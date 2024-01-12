Large equipment move set to impact Saturday Traffic in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Duke Energy wants drivers to know on Saturday, Jan. 13, a large piece of equipment will be transported from Norfolk Southern rail yard, near downtown Rock Hill, to Catawba Nuclear Station in York.

Full release is below.

YORK, S.C. – On Saturday, Jan. 13, a large piece of equipment will be transported from

Norfolk Southern rail yard near downtown Rock Hill to Catawba Nuclear Station in York.

The equipment is a 650,000-pound main step-up transformer, which takes the 22,000

volts generated by Catawba’s unit 2 generator and steps it up to 230,000 volts for

distribution on Duke Energy’s electrical grid. It weighs about the same as two blue

whales or a 3,200 square-foot house.

It will take six to eight hours to haul the transformer along the 20-mile route, which may

impact traffic along Cherry Rd., Heckle Blvd., Hwy. 161 into Newport and Hwy. 274 to

Catawba Nuclear Station.

The new equipment will be installed during a scheduled refueling outage this year, an

investment in our commitment to deliver safe, reliable and clean energy for customers.

The schedule and duration of the move could change depending on weather and other

conditions. Monday, Jan. 15, is a scheduled back-up date.

Heavy equipment details

▪ Edwards Moving & Rigging will be moving the transformer by truck and trailer.

The trailer load is 231 feet long, 12’6” feet wide and more than 20 feet high and

weighs about 300 tons.

▪ The transformer traveled from Cordova, Spain to Charleston, S.C., by heavy

ship, and then from Charleston, S.C. to Rock Hill, S.C., by train.

▪ S.C. State Highway Patrol will escort the transport trucks, which will travel

between 20 and 30 mph.