Target coming to Indian Land, will be CrossRidge’s anchor store

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Target fans, get ready, a new store is set to open in Indian Land.

CrossRidge Center developers announced Friday Target will be its anchor retail tenant for the 190-acre mixed use development in Indian Land off Highway 521

According to the release the store will be 147,000 square feet.

Officials say an additional 150,000 square feet of restaurants and retail will open in subsequent phases through 2026.

Official release from CrossRidge is below.

Indian Land, SC – January 10, 2024 – CrossRidge Center developers are pleased to announce Target as the anchor retail tenant for the 190-acre mixed-use development in Indian Land, SC. This major announcement further establishes CrossRidge Center as the future premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Lancaster County.

“Our team has been working on this project with the Target corporation and county officials for more than a year.” noted Ben Cerullo, COO of CrossRidge Development. “We are thrilled that one of America’s most beloved retailers has chosen to locate at CrossRidge in Indian Land, bringing its unique upscale vibe and retail offerings to one of the fastest growing regions in South Carolina.”

Strategically located just miles from Charlotte’s affluent Ballantyne Community, CrossRidge Center will ultimately encompass over 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment. The initial phase of construction will open 28,000 square feet of dining and retail options in Q3 2024. Target’s latest store design, product assortment and amenity package will follow as the 147,000 square foot anchor tenant. An additional 150,000 square feet of restaurants and retail will open in subsequent phases through 2026.

In addition to dynamic shopping and dining, CrossRidge Center is designed as a gathering place for Lancaster County residents. The development focuses on ample green space for family and community gatherings, including a park with walking trails, a playground, and a splash pad. An amphitheater will host local and regional music acts regularly.

With its unrivaled location and thoughtfully curated mix of tenants, CrossRidge Center is poised to become the go-to destination in Lancaster County for shopping, dining, entertainment and community events.