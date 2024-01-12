Bethel Soup Kitchen back in action and the crowd came!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 Today) – On this edition of CN2 Today’s Savory Scoop, Renee O’Neil visits Rock Hill’s Bethel Soup Kitchen where it’s about much more than just the great food.

Bethel UMC Soup Kitchen will be held every Thursday in January, February, and March. All are welcome! Come enjoy a warm bowl of soup, sandwich, drink, and dessert. Donations will be accepted.

The hours are 11 AM to 1 PM and the address is 1232 Curtis Street.

Renee spoke with both Ruth Culp and Darnelle Sweatt who volunteer their time to make the soup kitchen a reality.

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.