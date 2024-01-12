Fort Mill Police arrest Lancaster Chick-fil-A operator for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The operator of a Lancaster County Chick-fil-A has been arrested by the Fort Mill Police Department.

56-year-old Lafe “Hunter” Thompson who is credited by the fast food chain on their website as the operator of the Chick-fil-A located off 901 Highway 9 Bypass in Lancaster, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor ages 11 to 14 years old according to a police report.

In the report officers confirm Thompson was taken into custody January 10th, after being dispatched to a Fort Mill home where the victim and his mother detailed criminal sexual conduct performed by Thompson.

Authorities were also shown a picture of Thompson as the potential suspect. This led officers to meet deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at a home on Carrington Drive where Thompson confirmed to officers that he did meet with a young man in Fort Mill.

Thompson has since been taken into custody and is currently being held at the Moss Justice Center in York County.