Longest Running MLK Parade in SC set for Saturday!

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Western York County NAACP 43rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is coming up this Saturday, January 13th starting at 1pm. It is South Carolina’s Longest running Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade! CN2’s Laurabree Monday speaks with Dontavius Williams with the Western York County branch about the details and why he and others are so proud of this annual event, that didn’t even stop for covid!

Also Saturday after the parade, join the Western York County NAACP at New Home Church on at 5pm for music and more. It’s all part of the MLK Weekend celebration.