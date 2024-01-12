Lancaster County homeowner hopes for help from developer to solve flooding problem

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster woman invited CN2 cameras to her home in order to show flood damage that has been caused to her property.

Alaina Barrett believes improper drainage surrounding her home, has resulted in floods around the house nearly every time it rains, including this past Tuesday’s severe storm.

Barrett says she’s not alone, and some of her neighbors experience similar water problems that she believes are the fault of Charlotte home developer, Arbor Construction.

According to Barrett, shortly after her family closed on the house located at Westminster Drive in Lancaster in June 2023, they found that rain causes the homes drive-way and yard to flood. Barrett explains there have been four floods so far, with one in the New Year of 2024.

Barrett believes the floods occur because of how Arbor Construction built the drainage culvert at the top of her yard.

“You have a 18 inch and 20 inch pipe feeding into this small 18 inch pipe, just one,” Barrett said. “So it makes it really difficult for the water to be caught up, so in turn everything ends up flooding.”

Barrett says she was assured by the builders before she closed on her home, that flooding would not be an issue. And, added recent complaints to Arbor have only led to additional grading and grass seed spreading.

“The builder had informed us that they will not be readdressing our drainage site,” Barrett said.

Barrett also introduced her neighbor, Steve Wray, who also struggles with the flooding, and stated his yard’s top soil drained into Barrett’s property. Wray’s home was also built by Arbor Construction.

Another homeowner who lives at Country Club Drive in Lancaster shared photos to social media of their Arbor built house under water.

Barrett’s still hopes for a fix and says she’s now looking into flood insurance despite her home not being located on a flood plane.

Officials with Arbor Construction were unavailable for an interview, but did say they are working to contact each home owner dealing with flooding in hopes of resolving their drainage issues.

Barrett add’s she’s also reached out to several Lancaster County departments for help, but was told there is nothing those departments can do.

When asked about the property, Allison Hardin, the County Development Services Director said, “Westminster Dr did not have structural flooding. The flooding for this property is because the lot is at the bottom of a hill and all the water runs through his yard to the wetlands/woods. There are issues relating to the pipe sizes used in the area and we are evaluating what can be done in this situation.”