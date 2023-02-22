York School District One heading back to the drawing board after two separate councils deny Impact Fee

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For now the price of building a new home within the York School District will not come with any additional cost.

York City Council making the decision to not support the districts proposed impact fee.

right now, they wouldn’t even send it for a vote. You may remember York County Council voted no on the impact fee as well.

District Officials hoped the city impact fee would be the answer to their growing pains, but after hearing “No” from more than one council, the educators have now found themselves back at square one.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaking with District officials as they move on to plan B.