ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Access to fresh fruits and vegetables is getting closer to becoming a reality for community members on the Southside of Rock Hill.

This area of the city is known as a food desert because of the lack of fresh produce options

in the town.

One nonprofit, Victory Gardens International Company is working to change that as it gets ready to open a store front right in the heart of the Southside.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil gets a first look inside the “Farmacy”.