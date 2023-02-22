CN2 Newscast – Impact Fees, Fresh Produce in Rock Hill, Legion Collegiate Academy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York City Council making the decision to not support the districts proposed impact fee. Right now, they wouldn’t even send it for a vote.

Access to fresh fruits and vegetables is getting closer to becoming a reality for community members on the Southside of Rock Hill.

We are hearing – for the first time – from the Principal as well as the Athletics Director at Legion Collegiate Academy after the school made the decision to hit the pause button on the football program.

We have those stories and more.