York Electric Competing in S.C. Lineman’s Rodeo

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York Electric Cooperative, Inc. competing this past weekend at Horry Electric Cooperative in Conway, SC. at the SC Lineman’s Rodeo.

Linemen demonstrated trade skills in a fun and friendly event, while promoting safety, training, and community among other electric co-op linemen in the state.

Linemen and Divisions:

Apprentice Division members: Ryan Putnam, Ethan Mitchell, Jackson Good, Jay Robinson, Hunter Reed, Zhenya Deller, Luke Lucas, Tyler Adams, Lander Tritt, Joey Winters and Graham Hennessy.

Ethan Mitchell won second place in the Mystery Event.

Journeyman Division members: Alex Pittman, Stephen Trotter and Dustin Victor.

This team placed in the top three in several events and won 3rd place overall.

YEC’s President and CEO, Paul Basha, says, “We are extremely proud of the work each of our Rodeo Team members did to represent YEC with class and skill. We pride ourselves on having a culture of family at YEC. This was exhibited through the teamwork from each representative and by the cheering coworkers and family members that traveled to support our guys. This event not only strengthens the bond between these men, but also supports our strong values of safety and determination.”