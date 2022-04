ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to SC Paramedic of the year Sherri Brady. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Brady, who is the EMS Training Coordinator in Lancaster County, has been working with them for many years and they are thankful to have partners like her working with their deputies. Her co-workers say, “You will never find her without a smile on her face and holding a hand out to help anyone.”

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by Wilson Jeep