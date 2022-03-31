Rock Hill Symphony Welcomes American Classics

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra is proud to welcome to the Symphony stage Dr. Lawrence Quinnett, Professor of Music at Livingstone College, as a featured artist for the evening showcasing works by Bernstein, Barber, Copland, and Gershwin.
The concert will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at South Pointe High School 801 Neely Road Rock Hill, South Carolina. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.rhsymphony.org or by calling 24/7 ticket service hotline at 1-800-595-4849.
Dr. Quinnett is an active concert pianist who has played solo and chamber music in the United States and abroad. He has appeared as a concerto soloist with many ensembles, including the National Repertory Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Carl Topilow, the FSU University Symphony Orchestra with Maestro Alex Jimenez, the Samuel Barber Festival Orchestra, and the Methodist University Orchestra.
He has many competition successes to his credit, including first prize in the 2013 Doctoral Concerto Competition at Florida State University, the 2011 FSU Chapman Competition, the 2008 South Carolina Music Teachers’ Association Young Artist Piano Competition, and the 2006 Southeastern College Piano Competition.
Dr. Quinnett holds the Doctor of Music (D.M.) degree from Florida State University.
American Classics
Dr. Charles Jones Evans, Guest Conductor
Dr. Lawrence Quinnett, Piano
Bernstein: Overture to the operetta, Candide
Still: Wood Notes, Suite for Orchestra
Copland: Four Dance Episodes from the ballet, Rodeo
Barber: Adagio for Strings
Gershwin: Piano Concerto
Come enjoy a beautiful depiction of America with a thrilling program of orchestral masterworks followed by a powerful piano concerto featuring Dr. Lawrence Quinnett.
Admission starting at $25
Event Details
Pre-concert Talk at 6:30pm; Concert begins at 7:30pm
South Pointe HS Auditorium
