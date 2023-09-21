York County Manager leaving to “explore opportunities outside of county government”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County announcing that David Hudspeth, the York County Manager, is stepping down from his position.

In order to help with a smooth leadership transition, the York County Council granted a request to extend his current contract until April 30, 2024.

After his contract ends Hudspeth expressed his intention to explore opportunities outside of county government once his contract concludes.

“I am deeply honored to have served as the York County Manager,” said Hudspeth. “I am grateful to the Council for affording me this opportunity and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the dedicated employees who tirelessly serve our community. As I depart from York County Government, I hold the utmost respect for the York County Council, the county’s employees, and its residents.”

Hudspeth has been with York County Council since 2018 as the Director of Planning and Development Services. He assumed the role of interim County Manager in July 2019 and was formally named York County Manager in February 2020.

“On behalf of the York County Council, we wish to extend our public gratitude to David for his unwavering dedication and service to York County over the past five years,” stated Chairwoman Christi Cox. “We extend our best wishes to him in all his future endeavors.”

The county says it will provide updates on the recruitment process for Hudspeth’s successor.