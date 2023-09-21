CN2 Newscast – Tega Cay deer problem continues, Spec-Ops coming to York, & Athlete of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay City officials have requested a permit from South Carolina DNR that could offer a solution to Cities ongoing deer problem. If granted, Tega Cay could be given the ability to harvest the deer through a process called culling.

Also, The York Police Department announced it has invited U.S. Navy Spec-Ops to the agency’s upcoming 12th annual National Night Out event for a live military demonstration. Our cameras got all the details on the free event happening this Saturday, September 23rd.

Plus in CN2 Sports, Jeremy Wynder stops by Northwestern High School to honor a Trojan running back with our latest Athlete of the Week award.

