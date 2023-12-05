York County man charged with murder after authorities say he evaded police for months

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 33-year-old, Antonio Woods Heath, has been arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime during a shooting that took place on July 23rd, 2023.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Heath was involved in that shooting along with, 31-year-old, John Antionia Frenchis Lowery.

They say that the two men ambushed the victim at their residence where both Heath and Lowery shot and killed the victim.

After the shooting SLED charged Lowery with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime – that happened on July 28th, 2023.

They say Heath was able to evade officers with the help of, 32-year-old, Jessica Bonita Camps. She has been arrested and charged with Obstructing Justice.