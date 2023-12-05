2024 S.C. Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year named in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) named Caryn Scroggs the 2024 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.

Mrs. Scroggs is an assistant principal at Gold Hill Middle School.

According to the SCASA, Scroggs was selected from an outstanding field of administrator candidates by a veteran panel of judges.

Principal of Gold Hill Middle School, Richard Eppes, said, “Mrs. Scroggs’ dedication and leadership is one of the reasons for the vibrant, supportive community we have fostered here at our school. She brings a unique blend of energy and empathy to our halls every day, touching the lives of both our staff and students. Her commitment to fostering a nurturing and dynamic learning environment truly makes her stand out. We’re not just a school; we’re a family, and her impact on our family has been nothing short of transformative. This recognition is richly deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder!”

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.