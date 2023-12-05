CN2 Newscast – Rezoning request for townhomes, Chester County development pause, & 40 years of Rock Hill economic development

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Dozens of neighbors speak out at the City of Rock Hill’s Planning Commission meeting, against a rezoning request that could bring more than 200 townhomes to the area near Northwestern High School.

Also, Chester County Council voted unanimously to approved a resolution that will pause the development of residential areas in a certain part of the county.

Plus, members of the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation look back on 40 years of work completed around the City by the non-profit.

See those stories and the Tuesday Sports Report in the CN2 Newscast above.

Previous articleYork County man charged with murder after authorities say he evaded police for months
Next articleRock Hill Economic Development Corporation prepares to celebrate 40 year anniversary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR