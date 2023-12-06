Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation prepares to celebrate 40 year anniversary

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the past 40 years the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation has played a major role in shaping the City, thanks to the work of business, educational, and community representatives who promote jobs and support growth based on the interests of the City.

Officials believe it’s something to celebrate as without this non-profit organization, Rock Hill’s developments on main street and beyond would not have been possible.

Members of the Rock Hill Economic Development Corporation look back on 40 years of work in the City.