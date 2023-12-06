Chester County Council votes unanimously to approve development pause of some residential areas

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During a Chester County Council meeting, members unanimously approved a resolution to pause the development of residential areas in a certain part of the county.

Leaders say the pause will effect any new residential sites in the Lewisville attendance area. According to Chester County Administrator, Brian Hester, the reason behind this pause was to allow the county time to build up the schools and water treatment facility near that area.

While some may be concerned about the pause the County assures that this is in the best interest for the community.

The pause is set to continue until the end of 2024, unless a vote is made before that time.