York County Library choosing not to relocate children’s books to adult section

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Library releasing a statement this Friday regarding the location of children’s books that some call inappropriate for children.

This comes after discussion from community members and York County Council calling attention to the subject materials during a council meeting earlier last month.

The York County Library Board now releasing this statement.

“The York County Library Board has committed to preserving the integrity and accessibility of its children’s section by opting not to relocate children’s books to the adult section. The Library Board understands a small group of our community members feel there are a few children’s materials that do not represent their family values or feel the materials are inappropriate for the children’s section” It continues on to say that “Following careful consideration, it has been determined that maintaining a dedicated children’s section serves the best interests of our young readers.”

The York County Library also stated that as a public library they do not serve the same role as School Library’s when it comes to the education of children that teachers and media specialists do.

They went on to say that the library provides educational and recreational materials for parents and children. It is the responsibility of the parent, not the community, to decide what they want their children to read or to have access to. And reiterates that it is also the parent’s responsibility to vet the books they are choosing to take home.