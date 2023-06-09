Fentanyl Trafficking Arrest in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 8th officers arrested 28-year-old Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera on drug and weapon offenses.

They say that while investigating another case from earlier in the week, agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force uncovered information that narcotics were present in Rivera’s home at 2186 Pheasant Road, Lancaster.

According to officers a search warrant was obtained and went to the home where they were let inside without incident.

They went on to say that during the search agents found seven grams of suspected Marijuana, 0.6 grams of suspected Cocaine, 119 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and digital scales. They also seized two 9 mm pistols and an AR style 5.56 mm pistol along with various ammunition. A safe contained $48,712 cash, and $4,290 was found in a purse in the home.

They say after the search Rivera was then arrested and warrants were obtained to charge him with Trafficking Fentanyl over 28 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

According to the Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office the females in the home at the time of the search were not charged.

Sheriff Barry Faile releasing this statement.

“The Task Force agents did an excellent job of digging deep on the other investigation to obtain evidence related to this substantial Fentanyl trafficking enterprise. They were able to pull together resources from multiple agencies to plan this very successful operation on short notice. I appreciate the help we got from all participating agencies which resulted in the removal of lots of drugs, drug money, and guns from the drug trade in Lancaster County.”