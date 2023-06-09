Fundraiser started for 3-year-old hit by driver under the influence while riding lawn mower with dad

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A GoFundMe has been started for a 3-year-old boy who was involved in a car crash involving a driver who police say was under the influence, and a lawn mower.

According to the GoFundMe named, “Share love for Melissa Griffin“, Ray Griffin, the young 3-year-old hit in the crash while riding on his dad’s lap while he was mowing their lawn;

is recovering after days in the ICU.

Taylor Green, the organizer for the GoFundMe, said Ray is now able to be wheeled around and moving in the right direction when it comes to him recovering, but additional pictures show the damage is significant.

Ray’s dad, Chris Kernaghan, was killed that day.

If you want to donate to the Griffin’s you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe.