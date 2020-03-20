York County Government Offering Online COVID-19 Resource Center

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — With so many questions regarding Coronavirus, York County government has developed an online interactive COVID-19 Resource Center that provides the public with real-time updates via dashboard.

Click HERE to see a user-friendly tool to track the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, by state and on a local level. It’s created by the York County Geographic Information System.

Additionally, the Resource Center provides Coronavirus updates, preventative information, business resources, community demographics, links to local municipalities and local school districts. You can also get social media updates from the county, as well as a medical and testing facilities locator as they become available.

Data is pulled from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, US Census Bureau, Department of Homeland Security, Health Map-Boston Children’s Hospital and local businesses.