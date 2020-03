YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) — The nonprofit, Hungry Heroes, recently served food to ten different agencies throughout the community.

Amanda Riggan, founder of Hungry Heroes, says she teamed up with seven local businesses who either donated food for free or at a very low cost to give to first responders who are out on the front line during COVID-19.

Visit Hungry Heroes on Facebook to learn more about how it is serving our first responders.