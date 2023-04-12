York Co. Sheriff putting mental health first with new hire

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A law enforcement officer has one of the most stressful jobs in the country.

With so much stress, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson taking a stand, letting his deputies and staff members know their mental health matters.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil sits down with the office’s first clinical psychologist, Dr. Nikki Vasilas. She was hired solely to be there for the employees of the sheriff’s office as they work to keep our community safe.

Dr. Vasilas is the office’s first Director of Employee Wellness.