Contractor expected to be ok after falling into trench

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Firefighters say a man is expected to make a full recovery after he fell into an open trench, working on an in ground pool.

Officials with Bethel Fire Department responding to a house in Cooks Cove, on Lake Wylie Tuesday afternoon around 4 PM.

First responders say a local contractor was working on the pool when he had a medical emergency and fell into a 7 foot trench.

The trench had to be shored for safety to allow firefighters to get the patient out. He was sent to an area hospital to be checked out and is expected to be ok.

Six agencies responded to the call.

