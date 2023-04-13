Suspect on the run after stealing firearm from York County golf club

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its looking for 41 year old Matthew Scott Brown after officials say he broke into the Pinetuck Golf Course Clubhouse at 6:22 PM on Wednesday, April 12th and stole a firearm.

Brown, who is also a former employee of the golf course is wanted for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, violent and Petty Larceny.

Deputies say they were called to the Golf Course a little after 6 PM Wednesday evening after an employee saw Brown leaving the pro shop on site with a gun after hours.

Authorities say the gun was in an office and belonged to the owner of the golf course.

Brown was seen earlier on site drinking on the golf course and was told to leave.

Officials were told Brown went to his house nearby and barricaded himself inside, when officers went in the home, Brown was not there.

Officials say Brown was released from jail on April 11th, 2023 for Burglary and Petty Larceny charges from an incident in November 2022.

Officials say Brown was released from the YCDC on April 11th for “Time Served” on the previous charges.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue to update its social media pages once Brown is in custody. If you see him, deputies say do not approach him, call 911.