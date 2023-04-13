Business Spotlight – Business Professionals of America hosting Yard Sale to raise funds

ROCK HILL, S.C (CN2 NEWS) – The BPA, Business Professionals of America, group at Riverwalk Academy will be going to nationals soon and are finding creative ways to fund their trip.

BPA is an international organization that develop and empower student leaders to develop their skills in entrepreneurialism.

The students at Riverwalk Academy have been competing in their Leadership Conferences, which has landed them a spot in the BPA’s National level Conference.

The Conference is held in California and to help pay for travel expenses they will be holding a Yard Sale and Business Pop Up event.

During the event they will have a yard sale and while that is going on they have also invited local business to come out and sell their products during the event.

BPA Riverwalk Academy Member Jazmien Sepulveda said, “There is a lot of different small business that are not receiving the credit that they need, so we decided that if they are able to make a small donation to make a space we will give them a space during the yard sale. They will keep all their profits, they can sell all their products.

The group hopes to use this event as a way to not only raise funds for their trip but also to show rising High School Students what they do and get them excited for BPA.

Want to go?

Business Professionals Headed to Nationals

Yard Sale & Business Pop Up

Riverwalk Academy

Saturday, April 15th | 9AM – 3PM

BPA Riverwalk Academy