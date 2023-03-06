York School District 1 teacher charged

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After an investigation a teacher at York Middle School is now charged with the misdemeanor of Assault & Battery 3rd Degree upon a 13-year-old York Middle School student. Lt. Kevin Hoffman with the York Police Department says, “The student in this case reached out to York Middle School officials on the day of the incident to share what happened between him and Long in the classroom.”

He adds, “Our investigation in coordination with the juvenile’s parents and the York

School District, revealed that an assault upon the juvenile was committed.”

In continued cooperation with authorities, Mary Katherine Long turned herself into police on this Monday. Long was provided a Bond Hearing by York Municipal Court Judge Collin Okoye and released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to the York Police Department – on March 2nd – Long slapped a 13 year-old York Middle School Student. Investigators say the13 year-old victim was playing a slapping game with a friend while in class and Long asked them to stop, but the students continued.

The police report says Long then slapped the teen saying how would you like it if someone slapped you.

The York School District says Long is no longer employed with the district and is not commenting further about this case.

This case will be tried in the York Municipal Court and has a trial date of March 23,

2023.