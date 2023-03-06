SC Severe Weather Awareness Week – what you need to know about severe storms in the tri-county

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster has officially declared March 5-11 as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week. 

The SC Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service are emphasizing the need for citizens to be cautious when it comes to the potentially destructive effects of severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods, which can cause great harm to South Carolinians.
The National Weather Services says know the risk for your area, stay tuned in to local media, develop a family plan for work, home, school and when outside, and to develop an emergency supply kit.
Each year, an estimated one million thunderstorms manifest across the United States. Of these, 10% can be categorized as severe, typically lasting around 30 minutes and occupying a diameter of 15 miles.
When a storm is near, there is no place outside that is completely safe from lightning. Every year, this phenomenon results in between 30 and 60 deaths. Furthermore, the quick expansion and contraction of air caused by lightning produces a loud, rolling sound, commonly known as thunder.

The upcoming week will bring a much-anticipated statewide tornado drill, carried out in collaboration with the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. The State Superintendent of Education has urged all schools to join in the exercise.

The National Weather Service will issue the code RWT during the drill on Wednesday, March 8th at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the SC Broadcasters Association, and other organizations will take part in the drill, with the goal of assessing communication systems, safety protocols, and mitigation techniques.

SCEMD and NWS will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:

Monday: Watches and Warnings

Tuesday: Staying Connected

Wednesday: What to do during a tornado

Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina

Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips

Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review

