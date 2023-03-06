SC Severe Weather Awareness Week – what you need to know about severe storms in the tri-county

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster has officially declared March 5-11 as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week.
The upcoming week will bring a much-anticipated statewide tornado drill, carried out in collaboration with the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. The State Superintendent of Education has urged all schools to join in the exercise.
The National Weather Service will issue the code RWT during the drill on Wednesday, March 8th at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the SC Broadcasters Association, and other organizations will take part in the drill, with the goal of assessing communication systems, safety protocols, and mitigation techniques.
SCEMD and NWS will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:
Monday: Watches and Warnings
Tuesday: Staying Connected
Wednesday: What to do during a tornado
Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina
Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips
Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review