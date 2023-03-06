Town of Sharon Revamping Historical Markers

TOWN OF SHARON, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Sharon is revamping a historical marker that has been in place since 1979.

This is part of the town’s re-beautification process when it comes to various historical markers. There are two recent markers, one sign told the story of the town’s origins and also there is a Revolutionary Memorial stone which tells the story of the part the town played during the war. The markers are located on the corner of York Street and Bell Avenue which is at the entrance of the town.

Culture & Heritage Museum of York County’s Zach Lemhouse, talks about the importance of continuing to celebrate the town’s history. “History is tied to a place, it is inextricably tied to place and historical markers like this one. They tied history to that place and give people that sense of history and historical markers like this are important at communicating that history to the public. It is important to preserve these markers so that we can continue to effectively communicate that important history to the community.”

This is just one of many restoration efforts. The town plans to next restore the marker that is located at the site of the original elementary school. Currently it is located at the Dollar General there in Sharon.