YCHS announces second Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Bill Pate White Rose Football Classic is making its return to York Comprehensive High School, the school’s football team announced Wednesday.

This will be the second Jamboree held in honor of Bill Pate, the only coach to win a football state championship for YCHS.

York athletics invited several football coaches to the school in order to reveal details for the Football Classic that’s set for Friday, August 11th.

Eight schools will compete in the scrimmage event with Laurens High School and Fort Mill High School kicking off the games at 6 P.M., followed by two out of town teams at 7 P.M. in Westwood and Providence High schools.

Clover High School will then face Providence Day High School at 8 P.M., with YCHS and Clinton High School ending the Jamboree at 9 P.M..

Each team’s coach agreed the football game is a great way to get in some pre-season practice.

Ticket prices for the event will be $8.00, and organizers said like last year a tailgate cook-off will happen as a way to feed the players.

Organizers urge fans to come ready to cheer as bragging rights and a spirit stick will be on the line for the loudest fan base.