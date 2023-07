ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hinnant, a native of Rock Hill is serving aboard USS Jason Dunham. Which is a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Mayport, Florida.

Hinnant is a graduate of South Pointe High School and joined the Navy three years ago.

He shared with CN2 that he joined the Navy to push himself outside of his comfort zone and he is doing things he never thought he could do.

