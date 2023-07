YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The nonprofit KultureCity is partnering with the Culture & Heritage Museums in York County to be sensory inclusive.

This partnership will help the Museum of York County, Main Street Childrens Museum, and Historic Brattonsville become sensory inclusive sites.

CN2’s Laurabree Monday finds herself at the Main Street Childrens Museum to see how they are trying to make their space more sensory inclusive.