Woman identified in deadly crash from Thursday in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified the person who police say was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road on Thursday, June 15th.

The coroner says 54 year old Jeanette Putteet of Indian Land was pronounced dead at the scene on Cherry Road and Cel-River Road.

Rock Hill Police say Putteet died from her injuries after being hit by a Ford-150 truck while walking on a Cherry Road crosswalk. Authorities say the driver of the truck was making a right turn from Cel-River Road, onto Cherry Road, when they hit the pedestrian.

Police add the investigation is still ongoing, but as of now the driver of the truck has been issued a citation for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device.

Autopsy and toxicology results will be pending.