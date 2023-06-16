CN2 Today – Pets of the Week, Darling and Feather!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week with the Humane Society of York County, meet Darling and Feather!

Darling is something to purr about! She has been with rescue for a year and a half. She is 4 and a half years old. She gets a long with other cats and she’s sassy! She is ready to find her furever home!

The dog of the week is Feather! Feather is 6 months old. She is spayed, tested, microchipped and vaccinated!

