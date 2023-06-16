10 years, thousands served, therapeutic riding center celebrates a decade

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rideability Therapeutic Riding Center in Clover is celebrating one decade of helping those with special needs and veterans who may be struggling through horse-related programs.

The center has grown over the years and thanks to grants and donations, it now has a place of its own.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil saddles up to learn more about these programs that are changing lives.

Rideability Therapeutic Riding Center also offers a Sensory Trail for the students as well.

They do need donations to help with financial assistance for students who may need help paying for sessions. They are also working to raise money to cover their arena.

To learn more about Rideability or to donate, visit: https://rideabilitysc.com/