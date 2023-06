ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEW) – it had to go in order to come back even better, we’re talking about the very recognizable fountain on Winthrop University’s campus.

We told you this week it was going to get replaced and Today, June 15th, is the day it actually came down.

Winthrop shared the video above with us.

What’s coming will be very similar in size but the fountain that’s now been bulldozed hasn’t worked since 2018. The new fountain should be up and running by December of this year.