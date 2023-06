ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two community hubs in Rock Hill’s Southside are getting a facelift on this Friday, June 16th, thanks to a neighborhood revitalization project happening thanks to a partnership between the Clinton ConNEXTion Action Plan and Habitat for Humanity of York County.

Volunteers spending time on Crawford Road as they work to update the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and Farmacy Community Farm-Stop.

