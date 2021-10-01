Woman Charged w/ Felony DUI After Fatal Crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman has been charged with Felony DUI involving death after South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers say she rear ended a motorcycle causing the driver to be thrown from the bike. The driver of that motorcycle, troopers say died on scene.

Investigators say 41 y/o Vickie Morell was driving an Acura Sedan Thursday at 11:50 PM in Lancaster County on U.S. 521 near Edgewater Corporate Parkway in the Indian Land area when Morell rear ended the driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle while driving under the influence.

Troopers say Morell then ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned several times.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and has been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner as 41 year old Ronald Hamilton, Jr. of Fort Mill, SC

Morell was not injured in the crash and booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

