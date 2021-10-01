York County Woman Discovers COVID-19 Treatment That’s Helped Her Father

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not a cure for the COVID-19 virus, but one York County woman says this treatment has really helped her father during his COVID battle. The treatment is said to help vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and relieve the virus’s symptoms. It’s a COVID-19 Antibody Therapy – available right now, in the Charlotte area.

Robert Hensley, 77, lives in York. Ten days ago his daughter Samantha Kriegshauser, who is also works with the Adult Enrichment Centers, started noticing some concerning symptoms, it was COVID. She says he started with a low-grade fever.

“Then the fever started climbing. So then it was 101, then it was 101 then it was up and even with Tylenol it wasn’t coming down,” says Kriegshauser.

Already having diabetes, Samantha says it was important to get his father vaccinated, he was among the first in spring of 2021. She says as his condition worsened, she turned to the internet for a solution.

“I Googled it. I had read about the Monoclonal Antibody treatment, and I knew Florida in from other states are using it, but I really didn’t know very much,” says Kriegshauser.

StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte is where Samantha took her father for treatment, a treatment that’s not available in York County.

Kriegshauser says, “You had a choice of getting three shots in your stomach, or getting the IV.”

Her father chose the shots. She says her father’s fever broke within two days. StarMed offers the Monoclonal IV therapy, which a StarMed representative says is a COVID-19 Antibody Therapy. They say the treatment has been shown to have a 93% reduction in symptoms after an exposure.

Kriegshauser shares, “And then it was literally like you flipped the switch and his fever was is gone. And the fever hasn’t returned, he’s not 100%, but the fever is gone and he is definitely, definitely feeling better and you can see that he looks better.”

She says her dad is still recovering and she encourages others to explore the treatment option.

“So I just think do you research, ask a lot of questions and this may be a help for some people. Obviously, there is not a treatment for everybody, but I think family should know that there are options and do their research,” says Kriegshauser.

StarMed representatives say this treatment is not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine.

They say this treatment — the COVID-19 Antibody Therapy — is only to be used in specific cases and you should consult your doctor.

