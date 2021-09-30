Local Doctor Office Brings Hospital Care to Patients at Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With hospitals dealing with an influx of patients due to COVID, staying in a hospital may not be the best option for all patients.

A medical office right here in Rock Hill says it is the “hospital at home” for some of the most at risk, they say lessening their chances of contracting COVID and other illnesses as well as making sure they get the care they need from the comfort of their home.

Dr. Romin Shah is the Chief Medical Officer for Providence Care in Rock Hill. The office has a program called Hospital at Home Care, where their medical team treats geriatric patient’s at their home.

In the video above CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about the program and the need for it during the COVID pandemic.

To learn more, visit https://providencecanhelp.com/

“Providence Care is South Carolina’s only Geriatric Wellness System that specializes in complicated geriatric care management.

It are offers Hospital At Home and Skilled Days At Home, seniors can feel better at home through a physician, nurse practitioner, registered nurse, physical therapist, home health aide, occupational therapist, respiratory therapist, and more seeing them directly in their home or where ever they may call home.

This is an option Seniors in the local area need to know how to avoid unnecessary visits to emergency rooms which are already completely over capacity.”