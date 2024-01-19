Winthrop Men’s Basketball Team’s hot streak ends against UNC Asheville

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Winthrop’s winning streak came to an end after the men’s basketball team fell 82-77 to UNC Asheville Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Winthrop Coliseum.

The Eagles fall to 13-7 overall and 4-1 in the Big South.

Check out these highlights above from the game thanks to ESPN who broadcasted the game live.

Winthrop will be back on the road for its next two contests beginning with a trip to Boiling Springs, North Carolina to take on Gardner-Webb at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024.