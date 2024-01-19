CN2 Today Pets of the Week – Whoopie Pie & Rhaenyra

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this latest edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, the Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Whoopie Pie and Rhaenyra.

Meet Whoopie Pie, an absolute beauty discovered in a construction zone and brought to the HSYC as a stray. Despite spending a lengthy 11 months at the HSYC, she still awaits the perfect home. In this time, we’ve observed that Whoopie Pie thrives best as the only dog in the household, likely due to some past experiences that make her sensitive around other canines. At almost 2 years old, she retains much of her puppy spirit, eagerly anticipating her turn for a loving home. Whoopie Pie delights in car rides, walks, and quality time with her people. She is searching for that special person or couple who will welcome her into their active life. With so much life and love to offer, Whoopie Pie truly deserves a chance! She’s spayed, tested, microchipped, and vaccinated, eagerly waiting to meet you. The HSYC team is excited to witness her transition from rescue life to a home filled with love and compassion.

Meet Rhaenyra, an admirable personality and beautiful soul who found her way to HSYC as a stray a decade ago. Unfortunately, she has been somewhat overlooked, possibly due to the allure of kittens. The Humane Society, Rhaenyra deserves a chance, and one should be open when meeting fur babies, as you might find your heart melted by an adult like Rhaenyra, who is almost 7 years young. This affectionate feline prefers being on your lap, soaking in love more than anything else. She gets along well with other cats and dreams of a home where she can listen to your stories and express her love for you. Rhaenyra is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and tested, all set to meet her TRUE FURever family.

If either of these pets melt your heart, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.

