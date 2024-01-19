Savory Scoop – Let’s do brunch at Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You’d be hard pressed to find someone who doesn’t love a good brunch and Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails is bringing its brunch back on Saturdays and Sundays.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil spent time recently with both Chef Drew Carter and Mixologist/bar director Bob Peters where they talked about what’s new on the brunch menu!

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

Monday 4-9

Tuesday -Thursday 11-9

Friday 11-10

Saturday 10-10

Sunday 10- until

300 Technology Center Way Suite 203, Rock Hill

Also, Queens Feast is coming and a number of SC restaurants are taking part including Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails. Most restaurants are offering 3 courses for just $40 dollars a person.

Queens Feast: Jan. 19th – Jan. 28th

Details: 3 courses for $40/pp

