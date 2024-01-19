Adult Enrichment Centers break ground on School of the Arts

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A place for inclusion breaking ground here in Rock Hill.

There you have it; shovels are in the dirt for the Adult Enrichment Centers’ new School of the Arts. That groundbreaking happened this week off of Anderson Road in Rock Hill.

The new school of the arts will be where the Adult Enrichment centers hold its programming around arts and creativity for neurodiverse adults.

There will be activities like dance yoga movement, a new culinary studio and so much more.

CEO, Samantha Kriegshauser explains in the video above why this type of space is so beneficial to everyone.

That was Susan Gillam, says her son who you saw is Ben has been a part of the adult enrichment centers for 3 years.

Currently they hold programs at their space off of Park Avenue in Rock Hill.

The goal for the new space is to be compete in early 2025. On the evenings and weekends the new School of the Arts will be open to the community.