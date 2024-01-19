The Town of Clover wants to hear your concerns for the community

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Town of Clover is asking for your input on community needs and priorities when it comes to housing, public facilities, and economic development.

The Town will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 12th starting at 5:30pm at the Clover Community Center.

At this public hearing, the Town of Clover says it will provide the results of its needs assessment.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing – your voice can still be heard by taking the “Needs Assessment Survey” on the town’s website.