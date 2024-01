YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Museum of York County is holding its annual “Come Draw with Me” event tomorrow, Saturday, January 20th from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Come Draw with Me” is an opportunity to learn from professional artists working in various mediums such as pencils, oils, watercolors, and 3D printing.

The event is free with general admission at the Museum of York County.

